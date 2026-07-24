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Representatives Omar and Jayapal conduct congressional oversight at Whipple Federal Building

By
FOX 9
Immigration
Published July 24, 2026 12:31 PM CDT
Published July 24, 2026 12:31 PM CDT

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is at the Whipple Federal Building alongside Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) to conduct congressional oversight of the facility. 

Live footage of the news conference can be viewed above when it begins. 

Members of congress started conducting oversight duties at the Whipple Federal Building in response to detainees being brought there during Operation Metro Surge. 

The Source: This story uses information gathered by FOX 9 staff at the Whipple Federal Building.  

ImmigrationPoliticsIlhan OmarMinnesota