RentHelpMN assistance program applications due Friday

People who are behind on their rent or utilities have until the end of the week to apply for assistance from the RentHelpMN program. Applications must be submitted by Friday, Jan. 28, at 9:00 p.m.

In total the program will distribute an estimated $450 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to Minnesotans who are unable to pay back rent and utilities, dating back as far as 18 months. Pending applications will also protect renters from eviction while their claims are being processed.

Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Leimaile Ho told reporters in an online briefing that demand for rental assistance is currently the highest since the program opened in April 2021.

"We realize the decision to close the program will affect many households that continue to struggle to make rent," Ho said. "Unfortunately, the need for help is greater than the funds available."

The Commissioner stressed the deadline is not only for new applicants but also for those who have started an application on the website and need to complete it.

Advertisement

Click here to apply for funds or check the status of an application.

