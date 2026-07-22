FOX 9 Town Ball Tour closes 2026 season at Loretto Larks

The Brief The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is making its final stop of 2026 this week, and we'll be in Loretto. The Larks will host the Howard Lake Orphans, a game that was rescheduled from June 17 that was rained out. The Larks feature former Minnesota Twins' player Corey Koskie.



The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is making its final stop of the 2026 season this week, and we’re closing it out in Loretto.

FOX 9 Town Ball Tour hits Loretto

The backstory:

The FOX 9 Town Ball tour was supposed to be in Loretto on June 17, but Mother Nature had other ideas. The Larks’ game against the Howard Lake Orphans was postponed after an evening of thunderstorms.

We’re going to give a try Wednesday night, as the weather forecast looks much better. The Larks host the Orphans at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Arnold Klaers Baseball Field. The Larks are 11-4 on the season after a win on Sunday.

Pregame events start at 4 p.m., including a Minnesota Twins youth baseball/softball clinic from 4 to 6 p.m. The night will also feature giveaways and raffles.

About the Loretto Larks

Why you should care:

The Larks play in the North Star League and play at Arnold Klaers Baseball Field. Located just west of Hamel, Loretto combines the small-town charm with being close to the Twin Cities metro.

Loretto is celebrating 100 years of town ball this year, capped with an anniversary party on Saturday at the ballpark.

Corey Koskie featured on Loretto Larks

Dig deeper:

The Loretto Larks being in action means fans will get to watch a former big leaguer take the field. Former Minnesota Twins’ player Corey Koskie and his sons play for the Larks. Koskie played nine major league seasons, all with the Twins, batting .275 with 124 home runs.

Koskie says his oldest son, Bradley, convinced him to play after four years of talks.

"Town ball is one of those hidden secrets in Minnesota. You go to these communities and their fields are pristine. I love it," Koskie said.

How to watch FOX 9 Town Ball Tour

Watch live:

FOX 9 will broadcast live from the ballparks starting at 5 p.m., with post-game coverage continuing on FOX 9 News at 9 and 10 p.m. You can watch on FOX 9, as well as streaming on FOX9.com and FOX LOCAL.