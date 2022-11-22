Red Wing shooting: Person shot after struggle with deputy in Goodhue County

A person was shot by a member of law enforcement in Red Wing, Minnesota, Tuesday.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1 p.m. Red Wing Police received a call for assistance from a Goodhue County Sheriff’s deputy who had located a damaged vehicle in a city-owned parking lot on Levee Road.

The deputy said it looked as though the damaged vehicle had been involved in an accident, and a man was walking away from the scene, according to police.

During the deputy’s interaction with him, the deputy advised over the radio that shots were fired and requested medical aid response to the scene. A short time later, the deputy requested emergency assistance.

Both parties were transported by Red Wing Ambulance to a local hospital. The deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has been released, while the man was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment of injuries. No further update on his condition is available at this time.

Red Wing Police, MN Department of Natural Resources, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Deputies, Red Wing Fire and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) have all responded to the scene.

The BCA has confirmed it is investigating a use-of-force incident that happened in Red Wing, in which a single vehicle was involved in a crash at Bay Point Park.

According to a BCA release, a Goodhue County sheriff’s deputy made contact with the man believed to be driving the vehicle. At one point, a struggle ensued and the deputy shot the man.

There is no bodycam or squad camera footage of the incident.

This investigation remains in the early stages. More information will be released pending further investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.