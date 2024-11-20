Restaurant employees zip-tied at gunpoint are 'Still in shock'

The Brief Two employees at Red Fox Tavern in Scott County were zip-tied and duct taped during an armed robbery. The employees say they are "still in shock" but are "gateful" other employees weren't there at the time of the robbery. No injuries were reported, but the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.



Lee Petersen says he is still trying to process what happened at his restaurant, the Red Fox Tavern near Lakeville, on Monday night.

"Very emotional. Today was bad. Last night, it was just more, 'I can't believe it just happened' and today was face reality," said Petersen.

Petersen and an employee were closing the restaurant early to install a new computer system when an armed robber dressed in all black came into the bar, soon after the last customers had left.

Petersen says the man pointed the gun at him and his employee and told them to kneel on the ground, before telling them to zip-tie their arms together while he duct taped their legs together.

"Obviously, it was very scary, but there was some comfort in knowing neither of us were here by ourselves," said Petersen.

Petersen says for the next 15 to 20 minutes, the man repeatedly asked where the money and safe were, while his mesh mask with a fake beard made it difficult for Petersen to make out any facial features.

Eventually, Peterson says, the man told the two of them not to move until 10:25 p.m. and left.

"We're both very much still in shock. We're both very grateful that some of our other employees that were here, were not here," said Petersen.

Peterson says from now on, he will keep the employee door locked, add more security and change their closing protocols so something like this doesn't happen again.

"It's an eye-opener to our community that you feel is safe and is a top-notch place to live. It just happened in our backyard," said Petersen.

Petersen says there is surveillance video that he hopes will help identify the suspect.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the crime to contact them at 952-445-1411 or submit a tip online here.