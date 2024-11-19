2 MN restaurant workers zip-tied during armed robbery

The Brief Two employees at Red Fox Tavern in Scott County were zip-tied and duct taped during an armed robbery. No injuries were reported, but the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The sheriff's office is investigating the incident.



Two employees of Red Fox Tavern in Scott County were zip-tied and duct taped during an armed robbery Monday night, according to restaurant workers.

What we know

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says at 10:21 p.m. on Nov. 18, authorities received a report of an armed robbery at the Red Fox Tavern on Pillsbury Avenue in New Market Township.

The suspect went into the tavern, demanded money and fled on foot after getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the press release says.

Two employees were at the tavern at the time, but no injuries were reported, the release notes.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is "actively investigating this incident, and no further information will be released at this time," the press release says.

Red Fox Tavern also posted on social media, sharing additional details about the armed robbery, saying the suspect pointed a gun at the employees and gave them instructions on what they needed to do, including that they couldn't move until 10:25 p.m.

The suspect had the employees zip-tie their arms together and duct taped their legs together, the post says. The suspect took their phones, and asked where to find more money.

The whole ordeal lasted about 15–20 minutes, the post says, noting the suspect pointed the gun at the employees "many times."

What they're saying

"This kind of crime is unsettling for our entire community, and our team is committed to thoroughly investigating and bringing those responsible to justice," said Sheriff Luke Hennen. "We encourage anyone with information to come forward and assist us in this investigation."

The Red Fox Tavern is closed on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 952-445-1411 or submit a tip online here.