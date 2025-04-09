Red flag warning issued for some southwest Minnesota counties

The Brief The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for several southwestern Minnesota counties on Wednesday. From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., affected counties include Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock. The warning means fires can spread quickly and grow out of control during predicted weather conditions, which include strong winds and low humidity levels.



A red flag warning has been issued for parts of southwestern Minnesota due to extreme fire risks caused by strong winds and low humidity predicted.

Red flag warning

Local perspective:

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), a red flag warning is issued when "fires can spread quickly and grow out of control" as a result of predicted impending weather.

The warning is effective from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties.

The DNR urges residents in these counties to refrain from burning items. The department says it will not issue or activate open burning permits for large vegetative debris burning during the time period.

Officials also discourage campfires and advise anyone who has recently burned anything to ensure the fire has been completely extinguished.

Updated fire danger and burning restrictions in Minnesota can be found on the DNR's website.

Minnesota weather ahead

Midweek forecast:

A system moving through Wednesday could bring isolated showers in the morning, with another round possible overnight.

Then a shift to northerly winds on Thursday will bring mostly cloudy skies and cooler air, with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s.

Friday will turn brighter and much warmer with highs in the upper 50s.

The warming trend continues into the weekend, with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s and the low 70s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

