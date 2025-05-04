Red Flag warning issued in northern MN for wildfire risk

The Brief A Red Flag warning is in effect until 9 p.m. for several northwestern Minnesota counties, including Kittson, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau. The warning signals high wildfire risk, with officials urging residents to avoid burning and ensure any recent fires are fully extinguished. Parts of far northwest Minnesota are in a moderate drought, according to a DNR monitor.



A Red Flag warning is in effect for several counties in northern Minnesota as the Minnesota DNR warns of the wildfire risk for the region.

Red Flag warning issued

What we know:

The warning covers counties in far northwestern Minnesota including: Kittson, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau.

A Red Flag warning means conditions are ripe for wildfires that can quickly grow out of control.

The backstory:

While the Twin Cities are drought free, the latest drought conditions report from the Minnesota DNR shows abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions for much of northwest Minnesota.

The forecast statewide for Sunday is expected to be sunny and warm.

Red Flag warning: What it means

What you can do:

Residents in those counties should avoid burning and check to make sure any recent burns are extinguished.

"Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions," writes Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist, in a provided statement.

What's next:

The warning is in effect until 9 p.m.