Red Flag Warning issued for parts of northeast MN
(FOX 9) - A Red Flag Warning has been issued for parts of northeast Minnesota, including St. Louis County.
Red Flag Warning issues in NE Minnesota
What we know:
The Red Flag Warning is in effect for Aitkin, Carlton, Pine, and St. Louis counties. The warning is in effect between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday.
A Red Flag Warning means conditions are right for wildfires that spread quickly, usually due to dry and windy weather conditions.
Big picture view:
Outside the Red Flag Warning, the National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for high fire danger for the northern two-thirds of Minnesota. That warning is due to low humidity and windy conditions.
What you can do:
The Department of Natural Resources is asking people to avoid burns, including campfires. If you burned recently, the DNR asks you to check to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.
The Source: This story uses an alert from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.