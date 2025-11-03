Red Flag Warning issued for parts of northeast MN

The Brief A Red Flag Warning has been issued for parts of northeast Minnesota. The warning covers Aitkin, Carlton, Pine, and St. Louis counties. It is in effect from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday. You should avoid burning during the warning.



A Red Flag Warning has been issued for parts of northeast Minnesota, including St. Louis County.

Red Flag Warning issues in NE Minnesota

What we know:

The Red Flag Warning is in effect for Aitkin, Carlton, Pine, and St. Louis counties. The warning is in effect between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday.

A Red Flag Warning means conditions are right for wildfires that spread quickly, usually due to dry and windy weather conditions.

Big picture view:

Outside the Red Flag Warning, the National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for high fire danger for the northern two-thirds of Minnesota. That warning is due to low humidity and windy conditions.

What you can do:

The Department of Natural Resources is asking people to avoid burns, including campfires. If you burned recently, the DNR asks you to check to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.