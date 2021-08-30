Red Cross helping 3 adults, 9 children after fire destroys Minneapolis home

The Red Cross is helping three adults and nine children after their home was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning in Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, at about 4:47 a.m., crews responded to a fire in a 2 1/2 story home at 2942 Knox Avenue North.

When they arrived, crews found heavy smoke on the first floor and the attached garage. It appears that most of the fire was in the garage and extended into the home on the first floor.

All residents were reported to have evacuated the building, including three adults and nine children. Some residents were evaluated for minor smoke inhalation, and one child had a minor asthma attack, but no one was injured.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation.