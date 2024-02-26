Rebecca Cunningham named next University of Minnesota president

article

After a full day of meetings and interviews, the University of Minnesota Board of Regents has named a new president.

In a unanimous vote, the Board appointed Rebecca Cunningham as the University of Minnesota's 18th President.

Rebecca Cunningham is joining from the University of Michigan, where she served as Vice President for Research and Innovation.

Cunningham started as a faculty member at the University of Michigan in 1999 as part of its Schools of Public Health and Medicine. She also served in roles as an associate vice president for research-health sciences, as an associate chair of emergency medicine, and as the director of Michigan's Injury Prevention Center.

She will be inaugurated as the next President of the University of Minnesota on July 1.

Jeff Ettinger has served as the University of Minnesota's interim president since last June, replacing Joan Gabel who had served the university for less than four years.