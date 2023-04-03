University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel leaving to take job with Pitt

article

After slightly less than four years on the job, Joan Gabel is leaving her role as President of the University of Minnesota to become chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh.

Her track record at the University of Minnesota has drawn praise and scrutiny. She steered the U through the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the racial reckoning following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

In 2021, the university’s board of regents voted to give her a 35% raise after a contentious debate, bringing her total compensation to more than $1 million.

Earlier this year, Gabel was heavily criticized for taking a paid position on the board of Securian Financial, which has more than $1 billion in business with the University of Minnesota. She resigned from the position on Jan. 23.

She will start her new position on July 1, according to a press release.

In her contract, Gabel had the power to leave the university at any time, for any reason, with 90-days notice. When she renewed her contract last year, she received $706,000 yearly in base pay, $250,000 in supplemental retirement contribution, a performance bonus worth up to $100,000 in 2023 and beyond, a $10,000 car allowance, and a $15,000 executive physical allowance.

"I am excited and filled with optimism when I think of leading this institution into its important next chapter — to taking leaps when needed, and incremental steps as necessary, to ensure that every step we take, however large or small, moves us forward," she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.