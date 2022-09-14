Ramsey County Sheriff searching for suspect in carjacking kidnapping

Investigators are working to track down a man who carjacked and kidnapped a 61-year-old woman in Arden Hills Tuesday morning.

Deputies say the incident happened around 7:25 a.m. on Northwood Drive, off Red Fox Road in Arden Hills. According to investigators, the victim was jumped by an armed man after parking her vehicle in an underground parking ramp.

According to deputies, the man forced the woman back into her car and made her drive, at gunpoint, to the area of East Franklin Avenue and 27th Avenue South in Minneapolis. At that location, the man forced her to make a withdrawal from an ATM.

After taking the cash she took out, deputies say the man made her drive to Matthews Park, where he ran away from the vehicle.

Despite the frightening situation, the woman was not physically harmed in the robbery. Forensic investigators have processed the vehicle, looking for physical evidence to identify the man.

Anyone with information on the incident, or who may have been victimized by the same individual, is asked to call Ramsey County investigators at 651-266-9558.