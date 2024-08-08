Ramsey County reviewing its mental health crisis billing policy

Ramsey County is now reviewing its controversial policy of billing people in crisis, after the FOX 9 Investigators exposed the county’s practice of sending bills to vulnerable people who call the crisis hotline for life-saving mental health services.

What Ramsey County is saying

"Our objective is to gather comprehensive data, establish best practices and understand how other counties that offer similar services address this matter," said a spokesperson for Ramsey County in a statement announcing it will conduct a review of the policy.

What elected leaders are saying

Last year, the Ramsey County Board unanimously approved a fee schedule that included charges for crisis intervention services.

Board Chair Victoria Reinhardt said she was not aware of the specifics of who was getting billed when that vote took place.

"We have a fee schedule that’s pages long and this was one line item in it," Reinhardt said, adding that she wanted to learn more about the policy after seeing our initial report.

"It does have a cost. It has to be paid, but the question here is who’s going to pay it?" Reinhardt said. "At this point we have to look at all options… Do we want to add stress to people? Absolutely not."

Who’s getting billed?

Records obtained by the FOX 9 Investigators show Ramsey County charged more than $1.1 million for mobile crisis intervention services over the last three years.

Ramsey County bills insurance providers, but unlike other counties, it also bills patients directly.



Since last year, the county has billed people in crisis at least 745 times after individuals called the crisis hotline to dispatch a mobile crisis response team.

Changing the law

Mental health advocates say Ramsey County’s policy of billing people in crisis undermines the intention of mobile crisis response teams, which serve as an alternative response to police.

"This is going to deter people from calling, and that’s just simply wrong," said Sue Abderholden, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota (NAMI).

At least one state lawmaker stands ready to change the law to prevent counties from billing people for mobile crisis response services.

"I think at this point, it’s most likely it will require the legislature to take action," said Sen. Melissa Wiklund (DFL-Bloomington), who serves as chair of the Health and Human Services Committee.

"I think that’s something we need to do over the next few weeks, and then we can have something prepared to discuss and introduce in January."

Now what?

Ramsey County’s internal review of its mental health crisis billing policy is expected to be completed this fall, but any changes will require action by the board.

Commissioner Reinhardt said addressing the issue at the county level may take some time.

"Please let us work through all this, but don’t hesitate to call because it may save your life," Reinhardt said.