Ramsey County adds more reporting options for sexual violence survivors

Ramsey County now has more reporting options for victims who have suffered from sexual violence.

According to a press release from the county Thursday, Ramsey County Public Health's SOS Sexual Violence Services is working in partnership with the St. Paul Police Department to give sexual violence survivors more control over how their assault is reported.

The new program, "On My Terms", gives victims the option to choose who their assault can be reported to, how it is reported and when it is reported. If the crime is committed in Ramsey County and the victim is over 18 years old, they can make a report through the program. An initial report can be made directly to a sexual assault advocate who will deliver the report on the victim's behalf.

The program offers three choices on how a victim can report their case. Victims can just report their assault and the advocate will provide the case to the police, and victims can choose not to have a formal investigation. The second option is reporting and reviewing, where a victim can report the assault and speak with an investigator about the case and what next steps can be taken. Lastly, a victim can choose to report the crime and the case will be assigned to an investigator for a formal investigation.

"On My Terms is an alternative reporting program that enables survivors to get connected up front to help and support services, and fulfill their desire for justice," said Saint Paul – Ramsey County Public Health Director Sara Hollie. "It also gives victims more control on how an assault is reported and to make decisions on what’s best for their own healing."

To report sexual violence through this program, victims can call the SOS Sexual Violence Services 24-hour Resource line at 651-266-1000 or email them at askos@co.ramsey.mn.us.