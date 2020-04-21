Ramsey County beaches, Battle Creek Waterworks to remain closed this summer due to COVID-19

Battle Creek Waterworks in Maplewood along with all Ramsey County swimming beaches will remain closed this summer due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a Ramsey County spokeswoman.

Leaders made the decision due to the current social distancing guidelines in place to help slow the spread of the virus.

Lifeguards will not be on duty at the six guarded beaches. Ramsey County Parks & Recreation and Public Health officials will continue to monitor guidelines to assess if beaches can reopen later this year.

Earlier this month, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced all its beaches and aquatic facilities will remain closed due to the pandemic.



