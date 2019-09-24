Ramp from downtown Minneapolis to I-35W South opens 2 years ahead of schedule

article

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Monday the ramp from downtown Minneapolis to Interstate 35W south is opening two years ahead of schedule.

The ramp from 4th Avenue and 10th Street to I-35W south is expected to reopen by 3 p.m. Thursday, although there will still be occasional short-term closures of the ramp.

Construction began on the stretch of I-35W from Interstate 94 to Highway 62 in August 2017 and is set to be complete sometime during the fall of 2021.

The 4th Avenue ramp is not the only part of the project completed early. The 40th Street pedestrian and bicycle bridge, which was demolished in 2018, is expected to open in early October—one year ahead of schedule. The new bridge is wider and has better accessibility.

New temporary closures are taking place along I-35W and I-94 this weekend, however. Southbound I-35W will be closed between I-94 and Hwy. 62 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday. Eastbound I-94 will be closed between I-394 and I-35W.