Minneapolis I-94 closure: Eastbound lanes shut down Sept. 25-28 for bridge repairs

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The Brief Eastbound I-94 will close between Highway 55 and I-394 from 10 p.m. Sept. 25 through 5 a.m. Sept. 28 for bridge repairs. The Highway 55 ramp to eastbound I-94 will also close Sept. 24 through Oct. 10, with drivers detoured to Lyndale Ave. More weekend directional closures on I-94 and I-394 are expected before the project wraps up in November.



Eastbound Interstate 94 will shut down between Highway 55 and I-394 starting at 10 p.m. Sept. 25 through 5 a.m. Sept. 28, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

Weekend closure and detour details

What we know:

The closure is needed, so crews can safely repair the I-94 bridge over Glenwood Avenue and the Green Line Extension, MnDOT said. During the closure, drivers will be detoured to westbound Highway 55, southbound Highway 100 and eastbound I-394.

The work is part of a larger MnDOT project repairing and restoring more than 30 bridges across I-94 and I-394.

What they're saying:

"We are on schedule and moving closer toward completing these essential repairs," said Tim Nelson, Director of Construction, Surveys and Materials at MnDOT Metro District. "After this weekend's closure of eastbound I-94, we will only have a few additional weekend, directional closures in the project area before we wrap up this work in November."

Highway 55 ramp closure and what's ahead

Highway 55 ramp closure:

Separate from the weekend shutdown, the Highway 55 ramp to eastbound I-94 will close starting Sept. 24 and remain closed through Oct. 10, according to MnDOT. Drivers can use Lyndale Avenue to access eastbound I-94 during that time.

MnDOT noted that all construction activities and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change.

What we don't know:

While MnDOT says a few additional I-394 and I-94 directional weekend closures are expected, the specific dates have not yet been announced. The agency says those details will be released as crews move closer to completing the project.

MnDOT encourages drivers to stay attentive, slow down in work zones and check 511 for real-time traffic updates. Drivers can also visit the I-394 project website and sign up for email updates to stay informed.