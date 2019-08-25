Rain doesn't deter fair-goers, more in the forecast through Monday

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Rain settled in over the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Sunday evening, but it did not stop people from turning out.

Fair officials gave the latest tally of 209,105 for attendance numbers Saturday, and likely thousands did not let the rain stop them Sunday either.

“We drove all the way from Mankato and I don’t want to get rained on,” fairgoer Medi Opiew said.

“I love the weather, but the crowds are humongous,” Dwonn Weatherington of Maplewood said.

Following Sunday’s sprinkles, the Fox 9 Weather Team forecasts heavy rain for Monday throughout the day.

A fair spokesperson tells Fox 9 some guests actually pick the rainy days in the forecast to go to the popular annual event.