Pull-tab racketeering case foiled by Minnesota agencies sting

Massive effort to crack massive case

The backstory:

Special agents of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement (AGE) division said it was a 14-month collaboration with dozens of local law enforcement agencies to build a racketeering case.

"I have been with our division since 2005, and the director since 2016. We have not seen a criminal case of this magnitude in those years," AGE Director Carla Cincotta told FOX 9. "It was unusual in the number of burglaries, the pattern of illegal activity."

Sophisticated pull-tab heist

Timeline:

Investigators said they were able to connect a highly organized group to more than 40 incidents between March 2023 and February 2024.

The group stole roughly $197,000 – primarily targeting charitable gambling funds. Agents said the group hit dozens of safes at locations including VFWs, bars and restaurants.

Eight men are facing racketeering charges filed in Hennepin County that cover 44 felony second-degree and attempted second-degree burglaries and thefts.

Local perspective:

Authorities said the operation was led out of a home in St. Paul.

"Lots of information sharing. Lots of investigative data they needed to gather. A lot of work in putting it together in a timeline and in a geographical area, so they could present that for charges," said Cincotta.

Investigators said many communities were impacted beyond the locations hit.

"It was really the charitable organizations. The good volunteers. The people who are working hard in their communities to raise these funds. Those people were really victimized here," said Cincotta. "We will continue to support our charitable organizations and to seek restitution for them."