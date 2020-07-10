Protesters shut down traffic, march onto I-35W bridge in Minneapolis in response to unrest in Ethiopia

article

Protesters briefly shut down traffic on the northbound lane of I-35W early Friday evening in response to the unrest in Ethiopia.

Around 5 p.m., a crowd got onto the highway and gathered on the I-35W bridge. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, northbound 35W is closed at about Franklin Ave and southbound 35W is closed at Johnson Street.

About 30 minutes later, the protesters marched off the bridge using the University Avenue ramp.

In Ethiopia where deadly protests broke out following the killing of a famous singer, Hachalu Hundessa, who wrote songs about the Oromo ethnic group.

According to the U.S. Census, in 2018, one of the largest groups of foreign-born Minnesotans were born in Ethiopia, making up about 21,900 people. However, census officials say this is likely an underestimate and the total does not include U.S.-born children of these immigrants.

Earlier this month, protesters marched onto the I-94 in St. Paul for the same reason.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.