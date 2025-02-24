Feeding Our Future suspect jailed after witness intimidation allegation

The Brief Abdinasir Abshir is set to face a bond revocation hearing on Friday. Abshir is already charged in the Feeding Our Future fraud case. Prosecutors have since accused him of trying to intimidate a witness in the trial of Aimee Bock and Salim Said.



A Feeding Our Future defendant has been jailed after an accusation that he tried to intimidate a witness during the trial of Aimee Bock and Salim Said last week.

Witness tampering allegations

What we know:

Last week, prosecutors alerted a judge about a report of witness intimidation during the Feeding Our Future trial.

Prosecutors said a witness set to testify at the trial was approached by another Feeding Our Future defendant who wasn't currently on trial. The defendant attempted to intimidate the witness, prosecutors said.

What's next:

In court filings on Monday, a judge granted a motion from prosecutors for a new detention hearing for Abdinasir Abshir to revoke his bond.

The document lists the offense against Abshir as an "attempt to tamper with and intimidate a government witness."

Abshir will appear before a judge on Friday morning, during which the judge could order Abshir to be held in jail until his trial.

Jail records show Abshir was already booked into jail last Friday, three days after the intimidation allegations were made public.