Prosecutors want 30-year sentence for Anton Lazzaro in sex trafficking case

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Anton Lazzaro to 30 years behind bars after his conviction last March on charges of sex trafficking minors.

Lazzaro, a former Minnesota GOP donor and political operative, was convicted by a jury on six counts of sex trafficking.

Prosecutors said Lazzaro, working with 21-year-old Gisela Castro Medina who acted as a recruiter, lured teen girls into sexual encounters using Snapchat. Lazzaro would message the girls about becoming sugar babies and offer gifts and cash in exchange for sex.

At trial, Medina testified that Lazzaro proffered 16-year-old girls.

"Anton Lazzaro is a dangerous man," writes prosecutors. "He is a predator who is particularly dangerous because of his ability to hide in plain sight. Which is what Lazzaro did for many years."

Prosecutors later add: "Lazzaro picked out physically small and emotionally vulnerable victims, who Lazzaro called 'broken girls.' He alternatively impressed them, flattered them, gave them cash and presents, and plied them with alcohol. Some victims required more grooming, some less."

Prosecutors want Lazzaro to serve 30 years behind bars followed by ten years of post-release supervision. They are also seeking restitution for the victims and a payment of $30,000 to the Domestic Trafficking Victims' Fund.

Sentencing for Lazzaro is set for next week.