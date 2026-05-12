College student dies after paddle boat capsizes on Little Emily Lake

The Brief A 19-year-old man died after his paddle boat capsized on Little Emily Lake in Crow Wing County. Two women were found at the scene and told authorities the man never returned to shore. After a search, the man's body was found in about 23 feet of water.



A 19-year-old college student died after his boat capsized on Little Emily Lake in Crow Wing County.

Little Emily Lake water emergency

What we know:

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, around 12:30 p.m. a 911 call came in stating that a 19-year-old man's paddle boat had capsized on Little Emily Lake.

The caller said that the man and two women were in the water when the call suddenly dropped, authorities said.

At the scene, authorities found two women, ages 20 and 22, who said the man had not returned to shore. One of the women was taken to the hospital for cold exposure.

Authorities searched for the man and just before 3 p.m. his body was found in about 23 feet of water, law enforcement said. The group was there with college students visiting the area.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say what caused the boat to capsize.

The cause of the man's death has not been shared by authorities.