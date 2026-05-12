Art-A-Whirl weekend: Northeast Minneapolis artists worried about Quincy Street reconstruction plans

The Brief Art-A-Whirl is expected to draw thousands to Northeast Minneapolis this weekend. Some artists and business owners are concerned about changes to Quincy Street’s reconstruction plan, especially the loss of dedicated parking. A meeting is planned with city council president Elliot Payne on Thursday to discuss possible solutions.



As Art-A-Whirl approaches, artists and business owners in Northeast Minneapolis are voicing concerns about a major road project on Quincy Street that could impact their future.

Artists worry about Quincy Street reconstruction ahead of Art-A-Whirl

What we know:

Quincy Street, a more than 100-year-old brick road in the heart of the Arts District, is set for a major rebuild by the City of Minneapolis.

Eddie Phillips, who runs Boom Island Woodworking out of the Q.arma Building, said, "Quincy is the heart of the Arts District. It's a community." He described the past year as a roller coaster, adding, "We're at a loss to know what is going to happen moving forward here."

An earlier version of the city’s plan preserved dedicated parking for customers and deliveries in front of some buildings, but the latest design, shared last month, removed that parking. "It's really unfortunate because four years ago when I leased this space, I wouldn't have leased the space if the design, if the street design was what they're proposing now," said Phillips.

Brick by brick

The backstory:

Public Works officials say they have tried to address business owners’ concerns by using brick pavers in the new design to maintain the street’s historic look. However, they note that much of the dedicated parking is split between private and public property, and that parallel parking on both sides would be a clearer solution for everyone.

Katie White, senior transportation planner for Minneapolis Public Works, said, "We need to be fair. We need to treat all streets in a similar manner. And, um, this street reconstruction gives us the opportunity to make the street more predictable and reliable for people and users."

Reconstruction has already started on about half a dozen other nearby streets. Phillips said he may have to move his studio if the Quincy Street project goes forward as currently planned.

Phillips shared, "I would really hope that we can, you know, the business owners, the landlords, the city could really work together to make a solution that is workable for everyone."

Laying the groundwork

What's next:

Artists and building owners are planning to meet with city council president Elliot Payne, who represents the area, on Thursday to discuss their concerns.

Many in the neighborhood are hoping for a solution that supports both the local arts community and the city’s infrastructure goals.

What they're saying:

Northeast Minneapolis has long been known for its vibrant arts scene, and Quincy Street is seen by many as the heart of that community. The outcome of the reconstruction debate could shape the future of local businesses and artists who rely on accessible streets and parking for customers and deliveries.