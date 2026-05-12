Data center moratorium considered in Wright County as Monticello residents push back on proposals

The Brief Wright County leaders will discuss a possible one-year pause on new data centers at a meeting next week. Dozens of Monticello residents have voiced concerns about proposed data centers near their homes. The companies behind the Monticello data center proposals have not been publicly named.



A heated debate over data centers is playing out in Monticello and elsewhere in Minnesota as local leaders consider a pause on new projects.

Monticello residents raise concerns about data center locations

What we know:

Dozens of Monticello homeowners, including Andrew Sopher, have spoken out against proposed data centers near their homes.

"Everybody acknowledges the need for a data center," he said. "It’s just where are they going, and how are they being governed is the question."

Sopher and other residents packed a public meeting in March to protest the projects, even as the mayor argued that data centers could bring economic benefits to the city.

Wright County will discuss a one-year moratorium on data centers next week, but Sopher pointed out, "It would apply to township land, so stuff that’s outside the city limits."

That means any pause would not impact the City of Monticello itself.

Across Minnesota, data centers are on the rise

By the numbers:

According to datacentermap.com, there are 76 current or proposed data centers in Minnesota, with most located in the Twin Cities metro. Not all are large warehouse-style buildings; some are smaller and tucked inside downtown buildings, using much less power than the larger facilities.

What we don't know:

The companies behind the Monticello data center proposals have not been identified. That information is typically revealed later in the planning process.