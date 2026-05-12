Minnesota weather: Strong winds pick up large plume of dust, visibility lowered

The Brief The National Weather Service (NWS) is reporting strong winds that are picking up dust from farm fields. The dust plume reduced visibility to half of a mile.



Strong winds brought a plume of dust across southern and southwestern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon.

Blowing dust leads to low visibility

What we know:

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that strong winds brought a plume of dust from farm fields and moved across southern and southwestern Minnesota.

The plume of dust led to a blowing dust advisory, which ended at 5 p.m. It lowered visibility to as low as half a mile, NWS reported.

Red flag warning in Minnesota

Local perspective:

The NWS issued a red flag warning for 35 counties in the same area as the blowing dust, due to a wildfire risk.

The warning is in effect until 9 p.m.

READ MORE: Red flag warning issued for 35 Minnesota counties due to wildfire risk

The impacted counties include: Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Chippewa, Clay, Cottonwood, Faribault, Grant, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, Marshall, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Norman, Otter Tail, Pipestone, Polk, Pope, Redwood, Renville, Rock, Sibley, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, Watonwan, Wilkin, and Yellow Medicine.