Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools board discuss potentially rescinding DEI resolution

On Monday night, the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools school board is expected to take action on their equity resolution, which has been in place for the last five years.

Future of equity resolution in jeopardy

The backstory:

In 2020, members of the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools board passed an equity resolution after months of work and partnering with community members.

It affirms the commitment of the board to supporting an anti-racist and inclusive environment for everyone but doesn't mandate any programs or initiatives. The full language of the resolution can be found here.

In recent months, it has come under the microscope, and at their Monday meeting, the board is expected to take action on it, and possibly rescind it.

Former board member Michael Nelson worked on the original resolution and says this is all happening with no discussion and no input.

"At a time in our country when marginalized groups are increasingly being silenced (and) targeted... to publicly decide on bringing forth this resolution and sunset it...is just one more painful thing to have to endure," said Nelson.

The other side:

School Board Chair Daniel White declined an interview with FOX 9 ahead of the board taking action on the issue, but he did say throughout the winter and spring of 2024, community members came together to develop a new strategic plan for the district.

"As we continue the work to ensure every student receives what they uniquely need for their best chance at success, the Board will be discussing the Equity and Inclusion Resolution to determine if it is still necessary given the direction and commitments outlined in our strategic plan," White told Fox 9.

The board meeting gets underway at 6 p.m.