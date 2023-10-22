Prior Lake native launches jersey rental business for Wild fans

In the shadow of Xcel Energy Center sits a new business dedicated to making fans feel like they're part of the team.

Tarps Off Jersey Rental is the brainchild of Prior Lake native Noah Beer. He had the idea for the business last season after his friends were constantly asking to borrow his Wild jerseys to wear to games.

"It seemed like there were people who want to wear jerseys to games that don't have them, and they were coming to me for them, so I just piggybacked off that idea," said Beer.

His pop-up shop is set up on West Seventh Street outside the Xcel Energy Center for every home game. People can rent one of 172 jerseys for $20 and then simply return it after the game. Patrons can also reserve them ahead of time on their website.

They have jerseys in sizes ranging from youth to XL, but they are expanding their selection to include sizes up to 4 XL.

Beer says one of the things he is asked about the most is how he prevents people from just walking away with his jerseys. Well, it is a credit card-based business, so there are safeguards in place.

"You sign terms and conditions stating that you are going to return it and return it in the condition you found it in," said Beer, who adds he hasn't had any issues with people not returning the jerseys yet.

The business is somewhat of a passion project for Beer, who has been playing hockey his entire life. He's also been going to Wild games since he could walk.

"My dad's had season tickets since the inaugural season," said Beer.

