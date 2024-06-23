Prior Lake fight leaves 1 dead

A fight in Prior Lake, Minn. early Saturday morning left one person dead while another person was taken into custody.

Police say they responded to a 911 call at 4:39 a.m. on Saturday along the 16000 block of Brunswick Avenue.

At the scene, they learned that there had been a fight involving multiple individuals. Police say one of the people involved died during the incident. The circumstances leading up to the person's death are unclear at this time.

Police say a suspect involved has been arrested.

The Minnesota BCA is assisting with the investigation.