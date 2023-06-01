Pride Month events in Minnesota 2023

article

As Pride Month begins, several cities and businesses are hosting pride events across the state of Minnesota.

Minneapolis Drag brunches

Union Rooftop and CRAVE American Kitchen and Sushi, Minneapolis

Multiple dates

Tickets starting at $17

Catch a themed drag brunch in Minneapolis. Themes include Prince, Beyoncé, 90s music, and Cher.

East Central Minnesota Pride

Robinson Park, Pine City

June 3

Free admission

Join the 'first rural pride festival' for food, entertainment, vendors, and more! This is a tobacco-free, e-cigarette-free and alcohol-free event.

Golden Valley Pride Festival

Brookview Park, Golden Valley

June 10

Free admission

Enjoy music, food trucks, and a beer garden at the fifth annual Golden Valley Pride Festival. Musician and performer, Erin Schwab, will host the event.

Pride Family Fun Day

Como East Park Pavilion, St. Paul

June 18

Free admission

Celebrate LGBTQ+ families and Father's Day at this family-friendly event. Hot dogs, chips, beverages and more will be available. The Twins will be hosting a youth baseball clinic for children ages 6 through 12.

Twin Cities Pride Festival

Loring Park and Parade Park, Minneapolis

June 23 through June 25

Free admission

The 51st annual Twin Cities Pride Festival will be held at Loring Park and Parade Park in Minneapolis June 23 through June 25 and will feature local BIPOC and LGBTQ+ vendors, food courts, a beer garden, and music stages.

Duluth-Superior Pride Festival

Various locations

August 31 through September 4

Admission varies for each event

The Duluth-Superior Pride Festival returns this summer on Labor Day Weekend with events all around the Twin Ports starting with the Mayor's Reception at the Duluth Depot on Thursday, September 1st. The main event is the festival at Bayfront Park all day Saturday, followed by a parade on Sunday.