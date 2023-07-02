Motorized parachute pilot injured in power line collision in Chetek

article

The pilot of a "powered parachute" sustained injuries following a collision with a power line on Saturday night in Chetek, Minnesota.

Emergency services, including the Chetek Ambulance and Chetek Fire Department, were summoned to the intersection of Lakeview Drive and City Park Drive around 8 p.m, as reported by a press release from the Barron County Sheriff's Department.

A passenger aboard the motorized parachute was treated at the scene and subsequently discharged. The pilot, however, suffered injuries severe enough to necessitate air evacuation from the crash site. As of now, the pilot's condition is still unknown.

According to Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis, the FAA has been notified and will be taking charge of the investigation surrounding this incident.