Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
11
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Saint Louis County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County

Potential pipe bomb found at Freeborn Co. Government Center leads to evacuation

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 6, 2024 3:29pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

Police lights generic. (FOX 9)

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Freeborn County Government Center was evacuated Friday after a possible pipe bomb was found. 

According to the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, just after 3 p.m. the building was evacuated after the device was found in a gun lock box. The box was removed from a man's car who had been arrested by Albert Lea police on traffic-related charges. 

The box was then taken to the Freeborn County Government Center and was opened. Authorities say inside the box there was what appeared to be a pipe bomb. 

Around 6:30 p.m., the St. Paul Bomb Squad arrived and removed the device from the building, law enforcement said. Employees returned to the building by about 6:45 p.m. and the building is currently open for regular use.

911 calls for Freeborn County were rerouted to Mower County during the evacuation. 

The Albert Lea Police Department is investigating the incident. 