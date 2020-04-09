Expand / Collapse search

Positive Moments: Photos, videos that made us smile on April 9

Published 
Positivity During The Pandemic
(FOX 9) - Do you have a cute sing along, a funny distance learning moment or something else positive to share right now? 

Please email your videos and pictures to fox9news@foxtv.com. Your clip might air to help brighten up our newscasts during the COVID-19 crisis.

98th Birthday Celebration

There was a special celebration in St. Paul for a man who turned 98 years old.

Chalk Drawings and Signs

People are brightening up each other's days with colorful signs and chalk drawings.

Wagon Walk with Chickens

One girl found a creative way to get her chickens some fresh air.