Highway 55 in Golden Valley to close for 10 days

A portion of Highway 55 in Golden Valley will close in October, so crews can build an underpass for pedestrians and make additional safety measures.

Both directions of Highway 55 between Highway 169 and Highway 100 will be closed starting on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 6 a.m. until Saturday, Oct. 14, at 6 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said the construction will improve pedestrian safety and traffic flow by an alternative crossing for pedestrians at Douglas Drive and installing a roundabout on South Frontage Road.

During the closer, drivers will be directed to follow the posted detour of Highway 169, Highway 100, and Interstate 394.

