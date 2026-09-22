Willmar shooting kills 2 men, leaves another critically injured

The Brief Police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Rau Park in Willmar, located near the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds. Two young men were killed and another was critically injured. Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and not random, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A shooting in Willmar, Minnesota, left two young men dead and another critically injured on Monday night.

Deadly shooting in Willmar

What we know:

Willmar police responded to reports of gunshots around 8 p.m. near Rau Park, located on the 1000 block of 7th Street Northwest near the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds.

Authorities found two men, ages 19 and 20, at the scene and started providing life-saving measures. Both men were transported to a nearby hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The other individual was then airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital and remains in critical condition.

A third victim, a 19-year-old man, was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle and was ultimately pronounced deceased.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called in to help process the scene, which remained active as of Tuesday morning.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to the shooting but described it as an isolated incident and not a random act of violence. Authorities said they do not believe there is a current threat to the public.

"This case is very fluid and remains an active investigation," police said in a news release.

The victims' names have not been released pending family notifications.

Authorities have not said whether any arrests have been made.