Driver accused of running over, killing wife while 3x legal limit enters DWI guilty plea

The Brief Jeremy Davidson filed a petition on Sept. 18 to plead guilty to a first-degree DWI charge in connection with a crash that killed his wife. Davidson, whose blood test reportedly showed a .255 BAC, claimed his wife jumped from the moving truck and was run over. The plea agreement said prosecutors would seek a 36-month sentence and dismiss the six criminal vehicular homicide charges and four other DWI charges.



A Sibley County man facing nearly a dozen felony charges for allegedly running over and killing his wife while driving with a 0.255 BAC has filed to enter a guilty plea to a DWI charge.

Plea agreement in fatal crash

What we know:

Jeremy Michael Davidson, 49, is facing six counts of criminal vehicular homicide and five counts of first-degree DWI in connection with the November 2025 crash that killed his wife.

According to court records, Davidson filed a petition to plead guilty to one count of first-degree DWI in exchange for other charges being dismissed.

A first-degree DWI charge carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. The state plans to seek a 36-month prison sentence, while Davidson's defense will ask the judge for a downward dispositional departure at sentencing, according to court documents.

Woman killed in Sibley County crash

The backstory:

The crash happened on Nov. 22, 2025, near County Road 17th and 310th Street in Sibley County.

According to the complaint, Davidson reportedly told officers he and his wife had been drinking that evening and, on the way home, his wife "got pissed" and started punching him.

Davidson claimed he told his wife to stop before she opened the door, jumped out of the moving truck, and was run over. The woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries, charges say.

Officers reported smelling alcohol on Davidson and said his speech was slurred. Authorities attempted to conduct field sobriety testing but reported having difficulty because Davidson periodically stopped participating. He also declined a preliminary breath test.

Davidson was arrested, and investigators obtained a warrant for a blood sample. Testing later showed his BAC was .255, more than three times the limit. Additional testing found benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, in his system.

Alcohol monitoring dispute

Dig deeper:

Davidson was placed on electronic alcohol monitoring (EAM) as a condition of his release.

His attorneys asked the court in June to remove the requirement, saying Davidson had remained in treatment, participated in an ignition interlock program and had no alcohol-monitor violations.

Prosecutors opposed the request, citing Davidson's prior felony DWI conviction and the allegations that his BAC was 0.255, more than three times the legal limit.

"Defendant is lucky to be out in the community at all pending resolution of these charges," the Sibley County Attorney's Office wrote. "Someone died as a result of defendant drinking, doing drugs, and driving. It is not too much to ask that he be on EAM before trial."

Prosecutors also said the woman's family had repeatedly expressed concerns about Davidson and opposed to the change in his conditional release.

"The deceased’s family has mentioned to my office many times that they are afraid of defendant and feel that he is a public safety risk. They also would strongly object to defendant being removed from monitoring."

The judge ultimately rejected Davidson’s request and ordered that he remained on alcohol monitoring.

What's next:

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 17, according to court records.