University of Minnesota cutting $225M from its budget over 2 years

article

The Brief The University of Minnesota announced it will reduce its budget by $225 million over two years, which equals about 12-15% of its allocated operating revenue. Officials say the final numbers will depend on external factors and will involve every unit across all campuses and locations. University leadership said there are "difficult choices and conversations ahead."



University of Minnesota leadership announced $225 million will be reduced from the school's budget over two years, acknowledging that there will be "difficult choices and conversations ahead."

University of Minnesota cutting $225 million from its budget

By the numbers:

University officials say the planned cuts represent 12–15% of allocated operating revenue, though final numbers will depend on external factors. Every unit across all campuses and locations will be part of the process, according to university leadership.

The university is also changing how it plans. Officials say they are starting the budget cycle earlier than usual and shifting from a one-year planning view to a two-year view, so decisions can be made with more foresight, input and deliberation.

What they're saying:

University leadership says the institution is dealing with shifting enrollment trends, unpredictable state and federal funding, and rising costs — challenges it describes as long-term sector trends that will continue for the foreseeable future. Officials say operating expenses are outpacing operating revenues across the university.

Leadership framed the moment not as a temporary setback but as an "institutional inflection point."

The university says any solutions must reflect its "core value of providing an affordable, accessible education" and its commitment to investing in the people who carry out that mission.

What we don't know:

The university has not released final budget reduction figures, as officials say those numbers will depend on external factors.

Specific details about how cuts will be distributed across individual campuses, colleges, schools and units have not yet been made public.

University leadership says chancellors, deans and senior leaders will follow up with more detail about the process for each campus, college, school and unit.