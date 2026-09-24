Emerald ash borer found in more than 70% of MN counties

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Agriculture confirmed emerald ash borer in Lincoln and Pipestone counties for the first time, bringing the statewide total to 62 out of Minnesota's 87 counties. Officials have placed quarantines are now in place in both counties, limiting the movement of firewood and ash material out of the areas. Emerald ash borer is a tree-killing parasite that tunnels under the bark and feeds on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk.



Emerald ash borer, a tree-killing parasite that leaves S-shaped marks underneath the bark, has been confirmed in Lincoln and Pipestone counties, meaning 70% of Minnesota counties have confirmed its presence.

READ MORE: Emerald ash borer in Minnesota: Over a billion ash trees at risk as spread moves north

Lincoln and Pipestone counties confirm emerald ash borer

What they're saying:

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) said a property manager in Lincoln County spotted the insect at a campground on the northeast side of Lake Benton.

A Pipestone County resident noticed an infested ash tree at the city of Jasper's yard waste site, which the MDA said it later confirmed.

By the numbers:

This brings the number of affected counties in the state to 62, with a total of 87 counties in Minnesota overall.

The backstory:

Emerald ash borer was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009, according to the MDA. The insect's larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk.

There are a few signs that can tip off homeowners. Woodpeckers feed on emerald ash borer larvae, so woodpecker holes in a tree may point to an infestation. The tunneling can also cause bark to split open, revealing S-shaped galleries underneath.

Why you should care:

Because this marks the first confirmed presence of emerald ash borer in Lincoln and Pipestone counties, the MDA is enacting emergency quarantines in both areas, according to the department. The quarantines limit the movement of firewood and ash material out of those counties.

The MDA issues quarantines for all areas known to have emerald ash borer to reduce the risk of spreading the insect further.