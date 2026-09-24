New Richland flooding update: 10 to 12 homes likely total losses, Homecoming events still on

The Brief New Richland city officials say the community is regaining a sense of "normalcy" after widespread flooding damaged properties and prompted evacuations over the weekend. Between 10–12 homes are expected to declared total losses, and the local care center could take between six to 12 months to reopen. The high school homecoming parade and game are still set to proceed as scheduled.



New Richland is still recovering from this past weekend's floods that prompted the evacuation of a local care center and impacted 80% of its homes.

The southeast Minnesota community of about 1,200 people is still proceeding with the scheduled high school homecoming events as it aims to return to a sense of "normalcy."

READ MORE: New Richland community steps up to help evacuate nursing home after flooding

Flood recovery efforts in New Richland

What they're saying:

New Richland City Administrator Tyler Lent gave an emotional update Thursday afternoon, speaking to a community that came together to help when neighbors needed them.

"New Richland is not a stranger to flooding," Lent said. "You've been here before, and each time you've come back stronger. This community is tough. The people here are tough. And when something threatens that, you don't fall apart, you band together."

'We still have work to do'

By the numbers:

Standing water has dropped significantly across New Richland, but pockets of water still remain at depths of about six inches, according to Lent. Because the soil is saturated, water is still being forced into basements — and officials are warning residents not to pump those basements out too quickly, as doing so could cause them to collapse.

Homes in low-lying areas still have water in their basements, while homes on higher ground range from minor wall dampness to completely flooded basements, Lent said. The Red Cross is conducting new damage assessments, and other organizations are expected to evaluate homes in the coming days.

"We're expecting at this moment probably 10 to 12 homes in New Richland will probably be declared a total loss," said Lent. "That's our expectation."

New Richland Care Center repairs

Dig deeper:

The New Richland Care Center sustained significant damage and had to be evacuated with the help of a neighbor with a pontoon boat as well as high school students and first responders.

A total of 36 residents were relocated across several senior care communities.

According to Lent, everything up to four feet high will need to be gutted. The laundry facility is a total loss, the large electrical breaker panels are a total loss and most of the flooring and walls up to about halfway have been damaged.

"We're hoping six to 12 months we can have it reopened," said Lent.

Insurance adjusters were already on site, Lent said, and all care center residents have been placed in safe accommodations. Officials said they are committed to reopening the facility as soon as possible, noting that many residents chose the care center because of its proximity to their families.

Getting back to normal

What's next:

Despite the damage, Lent said life is moving forward in New Richland.

Homecoming week is underway, and the Friday parade and Friday night game are both still on as scheduled.

"I encourage everyone to come out. Cheer loudly," Lent said. "Moments like these give us a sense of belonging, a sense of pride, and yes, a sense of normalcy."

Further flood recovery efforts are expected to be shared at the next city council meeting set for Monday, Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. in New Richland City Hall.