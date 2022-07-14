After 64 years, popular Bloomington restaurant David Fong's set to close

After 64 years in business, the popular David Fong's Restaurant in Bloomington, Minnesota is set to close doors at the end of next month as its owners retire.

The restaurant says it will continue serving meals through the end of August, after being in business since 1958.

David Sr. and Helen Fong opened up the restaurant as a small carryout operation called Fong's Chow Mein. Quickly outgrowing that spot, Fong's moved to a full-service restaurant in 1966, opening up at its current location on Lyndale Avenue South at West 94th Street.

The business has remained in the family since then. Now, David's son Edward is set to call it quits. But, he sees it as more of a celebration than a closing.

"It's not so much a closing as a celebration," explained Edward Fong. "We've been in business 64 years, my wife and I decided it's time to retire, and we'd like to spend the month of August celebrating with our customers."

Locations in Prior Lake and Savage owned by other Fong siblings will remain open.