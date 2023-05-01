Pope Francis discusses secret peace ‘mission,’ support for Ukraine kids

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
16
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, La Crosse County
Red Flag Warning
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, South Cass County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County

Pope Francis discusses secret peace ‘mission,’ support for Ukraine kids

By Nicole Winfield
Published 
Russia-Ukraine
Associated Press
2ed97945- article

Pope Francis greets Hungarian President Katalin Novák at the Budapest airport as he is back in Rome at the conclusion of his 41st apostolic journey to Hungary on April 30, 2023. (Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

Pope Francis on Sunday revealed that a secret peace "mission" in Russia's war in Ukraine was under way, though he gave no details, and said the Vatican is willing to help facilitate the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia during the war.

"I’m available to do anything," Francis said during an airborne press conference en route home from Hungary. "There’s a mission that’s not public that’s underway; when it’s public I’ll talk about it."

Francis gave no details when asked whether he spoke about peace initiatives during his talks in Budapest this weekend with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban or the representative of the Russian Orthodox Church in Hungary.

RELATED: Ukraine brings back 31 abducted children from Russia amid war

Deportations of Ukrainian children have been a concern since Russia invaded Ukraine last year. Francis said the Holy See had already helped mediate some prisoner exchanges and would do "all that is humanly possible" to reunite families.

"All human gestures help. Gestures of cruelty don’t help," Francis said.

The International Criminal Court in March issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s children’s commissioner, accusing them of war crimes for abducting children from Ukraine. 

Russia has denied any wrongdoing, contending the children were moved for their safety.

RELATED: China offers peace proposal to end conflict in Russia-Ukraine war

Last week Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Francis at the Vatican and asked him to help return Ukrainian children taken following the Russian invasion.

"I asked His Holiness to help us return home Ukrainians, Ukrainian children who are detained, arrested, and criminally deported to Russia,″ Shmyhal told the Foreign Press Association after the audience.

RELATED: US says Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine

Francis recalled that the Holy See had facilitated some prisoner exchanges, working through embassies, and was open to Ukraine’s request to reunite Ukrainian children with their families.

The prisoner exchanges "went well. I think it could go well also for this. It’s important," he said of the family reunifications. "The Holy See is available to do it because it’s the right thing," he added. "We have to do all that is humanly possible." 


 