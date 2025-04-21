Pope Francis death: Minnesota leaders, politicians react

The Brief Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on Easter Monday. Minnesotan politicians and religious leaders are sharing memories and honoring the pope in social media posts. The Archbishop of St. Paul and Minneapolis is holding a noon mass at the Cathedral.



Tributes are pouring in from Minnesota leaders following Pope Francis' death on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

The backstory:

Local religious leaders and politicians are honoring and sharing their memories of Pope Francis, the 266th Bishop of Rome and Sovereign of the Vatican City, and the first Latin American Pontiff.

Archbishop Bernard A. Hebda

What they're saying:

Bernard Hebda, the archbishop of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, released the following statement about the pope's death.

"It is with profound sadness that I learned this morning of the death of our Holy Father, Pope Francis. Along with Catholics and men and women of good will throughout the world, I gave thanks to Almighty God for his life and example, and I pray with Easter hope for the repose of his soul.

"How providential that our loving God would call Pope Francis home just as we begin our 50 days of celebrating Christ’s victory over sin and death. I trust that he felt the comforting prayers of the world as he joined the crowd in St. Peter’s Square yesterday for the Church’s celebration of Jesus’ victory over sin and death. The Holy Father’s powerful Easter greeting, expressing his closeness to those experiencing the scourge of war and abandonment will be long remembered as his testament.

"I will always be grateful to Pope Francis for assigning me to serve as the Archbishop of Saint Paul and Minneapolis. I have fond memories this day of all the times that he assured me of his prayers for this Archdiocese.

"I ask you to join me in praying for the Holy Father, especially over the next nine days. I ask our pastors to open their Churches today for all desiring to offer their prayers for Pope Francis and for the Church that he so generously led."

What's next:

The archbishop is holding a noon mass in the Cathedral of St. Paul, the first of nine masses for "the repose of [the pope's] soul." You can watch the mass live in the player above.

Gov. Tim Walz

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz released the following statement on Monday.

"Pope Francis led by example, centering his life and papacy on being a voice for the less fortunate. He inspired us all to better embody the teachings of Christ: love, compassion, and justice. Gwen and I are joining Catholics and Christians around the world in mourning his loss."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Amy Klobuchar shared the following about the pope's passing.

"John and I mourn the death of Pope Francis, who led the Catholic Church with humility and hope. He encouraged each and every one of us to consider our responsibility to uplift those most in need.

"He did not just preach that value, he lived it. When I visited Vatican City in 2014, I saw him address the crowd gathered at St. Peter’s Square where he finished as he always did—by blessing those with disabilities first.

"I was honored to be part of the escort committee that brought Pope Francis around the Capitol when he addressed Congress in 2015. That speech was a resounding call for us to put aside our differences and come together with a renewed spirit of cooperation in pursuit of the common good. One moment in particular stood out to me from that day – as the Pope was getting ready to address thousands of people gathered on the Mall, one of the security guards plucked a woman out with her baby, who Pope Francis blessed. He understood that faith exists in the moments big and small.

"Pope Francis leaves behind a legacy of humility, compassion, and faith that will continue to inspire us all."

Rep. Tom Emmer

Congressman Tom Emmer issued the following statement.

"Jacquie and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Pope Francis this morning. May God rest his soul."

Sen. Tina Smith

Sen. Tina Smith issued the following statement on X.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Pope Francis today. He inspired all of us with his selflessness, humility and service to the world’s poorest and most marginalized. Archie and I are keeping Catholic Minnesotans in our thoughts today. May he rest in peace."

Rep. Angie Craig

Rep. Angie Craig said the following about the pope's death on Monday.

"Pope Francis will be remembered as a true leader who dedicated his life to serving others. By breaking barriers and challenging norms, he reminded us that our faith should bring us together, not force us apart. May he rest in peace."

Rep. Brad Finstad

Congressman Brad Finstad shared a statement on X about the pope's death.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis today. As the first pope from the Americas, Pope Francis dedicated his life to serving the Church and spreading God’s message to every corner of the world. His leadership was driven by a compassion for others and a profound love for people of every faith. Jackie and I are praying for our Church and all those mourning the loss of one of God’s most faithful servants. May he rest in peace."

Rep. Kelly Morrison

Rep. Kelly Morrison shared the following statement on X.

"I join millions in mourning the passing of Pope Francis. He was a moral and compassionate leader who stood with the marginalized and worked to make the Church a more inclusive place. His kindness and faith touched so many lives around the world. May he rest in peace, and may his legacy live on."

Rep. Pete Stauber

Rep. Pete Stauber posted a statement on X regarding the pope's passing.

"I join millions around the world in mourning the passing of the leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis. May he rest in peace."