Police: Young child and adult seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Roseville

article

An adult and young child were seriously injured after they were hit by a vehicle Wednesday night, according to the Roseville Police Department.

The pair were hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Larpenteur Ave. and Galtier St. at approximately 8:45 p.m. Police say they were both taken to a hospital and are believed to be critically injured, but their exact conditions are unknown at this time.

Authorities say the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the police.