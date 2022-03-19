Police: Woman shot after argument in Minneapolis' Lowry Hill neighborhood dies

A woman who was shot outside a home in Minneapolis’ Lowry Hill neighborhood on Friday has died from her wounds, according to police.

Minneapolis police say the victim, who was in her 30s, was at a gathering around 7:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of Colfax Avenue South when an argument escalated, and someone shot her outside the residence.

The woman was dropped off at Hennepin Health, where she later died of her wounds, according to police.

Investigators spoke to witnesses, but there are still. "limited details regarding the circumstances of this shooting," police said in a press release.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org .