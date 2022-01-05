Expand / Collapse search

Police surround office building in Minnetonka for report of armed man

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:33PM
Minnetonka PD block Wayzata Boulevard on Wednesday. (FOX 9)

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have blocked off a stretch of Wayzata Boulevard in Minnetonka after the report of a man with a gun at an office building.

Officers have blocked off the area around 11055 Wayzata Boulevard for the incident that was ongoing as of 8:30 p.m. Police were first called to the office building, which is currently under renovation, around 5 p.m. for the report of a man with a gun.

Construction workers who were inside the building at the time were able to make it out safely. It's unclear what the suspect was intending to do when he went into the building.

Police say they are gathering information and asking members of the public to avoid the area of Hopkins Crossroad and 394.