I-35 in Faribault shut down: Video shows standoff on highway

Traffic cameras show a confrontation between police and a man holding a weapon along I-35 near Faribault, Minnesota that shut down traffic for hours.

What we know so far

Traffic was blocked off along I-35 on the southside of Faribault for hours on Sunday evening due to the police incident.

Traffic cameras along I-35 near Lyndale Avenue North in Faribault show law enforcement diverting traffic around 3 p.m. – in an area that is already facing disruptions due to ongoing construction.

By 4:30 p.m., more squads had pulled up to the scene along with an armored SWAT vehicle.

Shortly before 8 p.m., officers began to clear the scene before reopening traffic moments later.

What do traffic cameras show?

Video from MnDOT traffic cameras shows a confrontation between officers and the driver of a gray sedan on I-35 on Sunday afternoon.

When the action is picked up by traffic cameras, the gray sedan is driving on I-35 with a flat tire. The driver eventually stops in the right lane as other vehicles pass. When the driver climbs out of the gray sedan, two other vehicles, which appear to be unmarked police squads, pull up behind the sedan.

As officers get out, the driver points something at law enforcement and backs away. The officers take cover behind their vehicles, drawing their service weapons, while more squads roll up.

The driver continues to back away from law enforcement with something in his right hand.

What we don't know

FOX 9 is still waiting to hear from law enforcement officials about the events that led up to the standoff.