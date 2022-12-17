Police seek driver after fatal hit-and-run in Fridley

Police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run Friday evening in Fridley.

The incident occurred just after 5:15 p.m. near the 6000 block of East River Road northeast, with Fridley Police responding to a report that someone was lying on the ground.

Upon arrival, first responders located a man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement said the man was hit by a car that left the scene before officers arrived. Authorities did not release a description of the car or further information about the victim.

The case remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information about the crash to contact their office at 763-427-1212.