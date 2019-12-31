Police searching for 2 additional suspects in deadly St. Cloud nightclub stabbing

One suspect is in custody following in a deadly stabbing at a St. Cloud, Minnesota nightclub, but the search is on for two additional suspects, according to St. Cloud police.

Early Sunday morning, police learned a 29-year-old man had been stabbed during a fight inside Red Carpet Nightclub. He later died at the hospital.

Monday, police booked a 27-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection to the stabbing. He is in custody at the Stearns County Jail. Investigators have since identified two other suspects, a 26-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, believed to be involved in the case.

Anyone with information about the stabbing or the other two suspects' whereabouts is urged to contact St. Cloud police at (320)251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.