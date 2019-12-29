Man fatally stabbed at nightclub in St. Cloud, Minnesota

Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

According to St. Cloud Police, at about 1:26 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the Red Carpet Nightclub at 11 5th Avenue South. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man suffering from a stab wound sustained during a fight inside the club.

Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but the man later died at the hospital.

There are no suspects in custody yet. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.